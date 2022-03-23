Pedestrians walk past Exchange Square, the building housing the local stock market in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks approach 3-week high on Xiaomi, WuXi earnings surprise while stock buyback plans spur confidence
- Xiaomi reported better-than-expected earnings while smartphone maker unveils a stock buyback plan to shore up confidence
- Alibaba Group adds to an 11 per cent rally on Tuesday after topping up its buybck programme to a record US$25 billion
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
Pedestrians walk past Exchange Square, the building housing the local stock market in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE