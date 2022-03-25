Stock gains cool as JD.com slides and traders assess more Big Tech earnings Winson Wong
Hong Kong stocks retreat as JD.com slumps on share placement deal while market awaits Meituan earnings
- JD.com to pick up US%692 million worth of new shares in JD Logistics; other investors to buy US$398 million at 10 per cent discount
- Meituan and SenseTime are both due to issue their earnings reports later today
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
