An electronic board displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai in February 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks overturn losses as investors see values in Chinese tech leaders, shrug off Shanghai lockdown measures
- Shanghai authorities on late Sunday ordered a four-day lockdown from Monday in the Pudong New Area, home to about 5.7 million people to contain an outbreak
- Measures are set to disrupt operations at container port, international airport, Tesla’s Gigafactory and facilities owned by chip maker SMIC, among others
