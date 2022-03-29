Russian President Vladimir Putin, left. and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photograph during their meeting in Beijing last month. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Ukraine war: risk of sanctions puts China stocks in valuation, geopolitical traps as companies face Russia dilemma

  • Chinese stocks are on ‘cheap sale’ after a US$2.4 trillion sell-off in both onshore and offshore markets since Russia invaded Ukraine
  • What investors cannot price, however, is the risk of sanctions on China’s biggest companies

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 9:30am, 29 Mar, 2022

