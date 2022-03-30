Members of the Ukrainian delegation attend talks with Russian negotiators, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Istanbul on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks rise to one-week high on progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine
- The Hang Seng Index gained 1.2 per cent early on Wednesday
- The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 1.6 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite Index added 0.8 per cent
