Hong Kong stocks looked to be heading for a weekly loss on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks extend quarterly decline as jitters about global growth resurface
- Stocks extended a quarterly loss as monetary policy tightening and the Russia-Ukraine war reignited fears of a global growth slowdown
- Traders were on edge over a ‘yield-curve inversion’ in US Treasuries, something that tends to foreshadow recession
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
