Hong Kong stocks extend quarterly decline as jitters about global growth resurface

  • Stocks extended a quarterly loss as monetary policy tightening and the Russia-Ukraine war reignited fears of a global growth slowdown
  • Traders were on edge over a ‘yield-curve inversion’ in US Treasuries, something that tends to foreshadow recession

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:40pm, 1 Apr, 2022

