An electronic screen displays the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on March 15, 2022. After Chinese stocks suffered selloffs in March, Goldman Sachs is betting on strong growth for the year. Photo: Bloomberg
An electronic screen displays the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on March 15, 2022. After Chinese stocks suffered selloffs in March, Goldman Sachs is betting on strong growth for the year. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Markets

Goldman Sachs bets on big Chinese stock upside despite dour 4.5 per cent GDP growth forecast and client scepticism

  • The US investment firm expects Chinese stocks to deliver a 23 to 29 per cent upside, but estimates GDP growth to fall short of the government’s target
  • Goldman Sachs’ clients have grown more sceptical about China’s economic prospects this year since widespread Covid-19 lockdowns hit its biggest cities

Topic |   China stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 8:30am, 4 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An electronic screen displays the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on March 15, 2022. After Chinese stocks suffered selloffs in March, Goldman Sachs is betting on strong growth for the year. Photo: Bloomberg
An electronic screen displays the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on March 15, 2022. After Chinese stocks suffered selloffs in March, Goldman Sachs is betting on strong growth for the year. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE