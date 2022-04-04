An electronic board showing the closing Hang Seng Index level outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong stocks jump as Alibaba, JD.com advance after China proposes audit revision to temper US delisting risk
- Stocks advance on the back of China’s decision to drop a key audit barrier involving US-listed Chinese stocks, tempering delisting risk
- Markets in mainland China are closed for public holidays through Tuesday
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
