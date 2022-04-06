Potential homebuyers view a scale model of CK Asset’s #Lyos residential project in Hung Shui Kiu, New Territories. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong buyers give nano flats a wide berth as buyers armed with larger mortgage amounts eye bigger homes
- Only 92 small flats, or those under 280 sq ft in size, were transacted on the secondary market in March, 24 per cent lower than February
- Average price fell 0.7 per cent month on month to HK$4.03 million in March
Topic | Hong Kong property
