China’s cabinet vowed to stabilise the economy and called on officials to avoid measures that harm market expectations as the government struggles to control Covid outbreaks across the country. Photo: Bloomberg
After US$1.9 trillion rout, Chinese stocks may have seen the worst, Standard Chartered’s CIO says
- Valuation of Chinese stocks at deepest discount in 20 years relative to global peers, says Lam at Standard Chartered’s wealth management unit
- Wild swings may be ending while economic and market risks are manageable, UBS CIO Office says
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
