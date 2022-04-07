Hong Kong’s shopping malls have been hit badly by effects of recent Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: SCMP/Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s retail sector entered a ‘mini-ice age’ in February although consumer voucher scheme could improve sales: Savills
- Some 20 per cent of high street shops in Tsim Sha Tsui were vacant in March, up from 15.9 per cent in December
- ‘Even the hardy perennials of the local retail scene, [food and beverages] and necessity trades, have begun to wilt’, said Savills
Topic | Retailing
