Hong Kong’s shopping malls have been hit badly by effects of recent Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: SCMP/Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s retail sector entered a ‘mini-ice age’ in February although consumer voucher scheme could improve sales: Savills

  • Some 20 per cent of high street shops in Tsim Sha Tsui were vacant in March, up from 15.9 per cent in December
  • ‘Even the hardy perennials of the local retail scene, [food and beverages] and necessity trades, have begun to wilt’, said Savills

Cyril Ip

Updated: 8:30am, 7 Apr, 2022

