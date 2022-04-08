Stocks in Hong Kong are facing a losing week as Shanghai lockdown unnerves traders. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong stocks set for weekly loss as Shanghai lockdown pressures earnings while Goldman sees disruption to economy
- Hang Seng falls to a one-week low as the spectre of extended lockdown in Shanghai unnerves market with hit to earnings, economy
- In late March, mainland cities with mid- and high-risk districts accounted for one-third of China’s GDP, according to Goldman
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
Stocks in Hong Kong are facing a losing week as Shanghai lockdown unnerves traders. Photo: Dickson Lee