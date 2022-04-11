An electronic screen displays the Hang Seng Index outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
An electronic screen displays the Hang Seng Index outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks hit 3-week low as Shanghai pandemic fallout slams Alibaba, Tencent amid lack of policy stimulus

  • Country Garden Services, Sunny Optical and Haidilao lead benchmark index losers, each tumbling by more than 6 per cent
  • Lockdowns in Shanghai and other mainland Chinese cities like Kunshan have taken a toll on manufacturing, crimping growth outlook

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:43pm, 11 Apr, 2022

