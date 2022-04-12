People walk past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index on April 11. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks extend drop from 4-week low as Shanghai retains lockdown policy, risk appetite wanes

  • Hang Seng extends decline as Shanghai backs away from easing lockdown in low-risk areas, reiterates to zero-tolerance policy
  • Tencent, NetEase gain as China resumes approvals for new online game titles for the first time since July

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:06am, 12 Apr, 2022

