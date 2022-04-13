Shanghai locks down western bank of Huangpu River as Covid fight continues in China’s biggest city

03:32

Shanghai locks down western bank of Huangpu River as Covid fight continues in China’s biggest city

Shanghai locks down western bank of Huangpu River as Covid fight continues in China’s biggest city

Business /  Markets

What to do with stocks? China’s Covid-19 rules raise spectre of ‘man-made recession’

  • Keep a comfortable level of cash as Chinese stocks can still weaken from current levels amid fallout from Covid-19 lockdowns, strategist says
  • The Shanghai Composite Index has slumped 12 per cent this year, the worst among market benchmarks in Asia-Pacific, as city enters third week of lockdown

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 5:32pm, 13 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Shanghai locks down western bank of Huangpu River as Covid fight continues in China’s biggest city

03:32

Shanghai locks down western bank of Huangpu River as Covid fight continues in China’s biggest city

Shanghai locks down western bank of Huangpu River as Covid fight continues in China’s biggest city

READ FULL ARTICLE