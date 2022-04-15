A staff member disinfects a makeshift hospital at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. The lockdown in China’s biggest city is affecting stock market sentiment. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese stocks head for second weekly loss after policy lending rate is left untouched
- Shanghai Composite Index falls 0.2 per cent to 3,219.49 in early trading
- Traders were disappointed after China left the one-year rate on the medium-term lending facility unchanged
Topic | China stock market
A staff member disinfects a makeshift hospital at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. The lockdown in China’s biggest city is affecting stock market sentiment. Photo: Xinhua