Workers in protective suits keep watch on a deserted street during a lockdown in Shanghai on April 16. Photo: Reuters
Pain for China stock funds, with strategists at Goldman, Credit Suisse confounded by PBOC’s token easing move
- China’s central bank lowered banks’ reserve ratio by only 25 basis points on Friday, the smallest cut in history, against expectations of a bigger shot in the arm
- Rolling lockdowns add second- and third-order hits to confidence, consumption and wage growth, diminishing the multiplier effect of large stimulus
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
