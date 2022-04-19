A woman walks past a screen displaying Hang Seng Index in February 2022. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks hit one-week low as PBOC tempers easing bets, China Merchants Bank sinks
- China’s central bank issues guidelines on its approach to support the Covid-hit economy, avoids any mention of reserve requirement ratio
- China Merchants Bank sinks after the board on Monday voted 15-0 to remove Tian Huiyu as president and director without giving a reason
