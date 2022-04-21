A man stands on an overpass with an electronic board showing the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks fall to five-week low after bad news on PBOC easing as traders turn to Xi at China forum for clues
- Stocks headed for a third day of decline in Hong Kong as market struggles for clues on policy easing impetus from Beijing
- CNOOC surges in Shanghai debut after a US$4.3 billion offering to trade at 56 per cent premium over its own Hong Kong-listed shares
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
