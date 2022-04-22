Wind turbines in China’s northern Hebei province. Photo: AFP
Earth Day: China tops US as world’s second-largest climate funds market as sustainable investing gains traction, Morningstar says

  • Assets in the Chinese climate funds market grew by 149 per cent from 2020 to US$46.7 billion last year, according to Morningstar
  • The US, bumped into third place after Europe and China in market size, saw assets totalling US$31 billion, achieving 45 per cent growth since 2020

Jess Ma
Updated: 10:33am, 22 Apr, 2022

