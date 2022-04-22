A Chinese investor is seen reading some news inside a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: AP
A Chinese investor is seen reading some news inside a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: AP
Business /  Markets

Alibaba, Tencent drag Hong Kong stocks to weekly loss as China douses bullish easing bets while Zhihu slumps in debut

  • China offers no respite for market bulls after the central bank withheld its easing firepower and President Xi downplayed Covid-19 impact on the economy
  • Zhihu loses a quarter of its market value as stock plunges in trading debut amid lingering concerns of delisting from US bourses

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 10:37am, 22 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese investor is seen reading some news inside a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: AP
A Chinese investor is seen reading some news inside a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE