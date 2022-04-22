The Zhihu mobile app, China’s largest question-and-answer online community. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Markets

Zhihu loses one fifth of market value as SEC delisting pressure mars Hong Kong listing debut

  • Stock slumps as much as 27 per cent on first day of trading in Hong Kong, a day after the SEC added the firm and 16 others to its watchlist for delisting
  • Company completed its Hong Kong IPO with early investors selling 29.9 million shares including over-allotment at HK$32.06 each

Topic |   Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 2:48pm, 22 Apr, 2022

