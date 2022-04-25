Workers seen checking products at Contemporary Amperex Technology’s factory in in Ningde, southeastern Fujian province, in September 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Tesla’s battery supplier CATL takes another U$8.9 billion market hit on accounts delay, surging costs amid China lockdowns

  • China’s No. 1 lithium-ion battery producer asked to delay publishing its first-quarter results to ensure quality, accuracy
  • Stock has retreated 34 per cent this year, shrinking its market value below the 1 trillion-yuan threshold for the first time in about a year last week

Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 3:47pm, 25 Apr, 2022

