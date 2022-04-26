People walk past tickers showing Hong Kong stocks outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on April 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks surge as China moves to stem yuan weakness and outflows, pledges support for economy

  • Stocks rebound from a six-week low, with tech leaders like JD.com, Alibaba and Meituan surging by more than 4 per cent
  • China will lower the reserve on foreign-currency deposits, unleashing US$7 billion to stem yuan’s depreciation while PBOC reaffirms support for economy

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:34pm, 26 Apr, 2022

People walk past tickers showing Hong Kong stocks outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on April 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
