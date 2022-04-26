Nio Inc. electric vehicles rolled off the production line during an event at the automaker’s factory in Hefei, Anhui province, China, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese EV darlings Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto see their stocks suffer as Covid woes put brakes on production and demand
- Shares of three leading Chinese electric vehicle start-ups have lost between 17 and 50 per cent of their value in Hong Kong this year
- Passenger car sales fell 11 per cent in March, compared to a year ago, and April could see sales contract by 32 per cent, industry group says
