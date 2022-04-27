Retail investors in Hong Kong are keen on sustainable investing, but they lack confidence, a survey showed. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Retail investors in Hong Kong are keen on sustainable investing, but they lack confidence, a survey showed. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong retail investors show growing ESG awareness, but actions fall short of intent, Pictet-HKUST survey shows

  • While more than half of those surveyed said they plan to invest in ESG products in the next 12 months, only 5 per cent had actually invested in such products
  • Net investment flows into ESG funds in Hong Kong nearly doubled to US$40 billion last year, according to Morningstar

Jess Ma
Updated: 9:30am, 27 Apr, 2022

