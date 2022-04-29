People passing by a screen showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on April 25. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
People passing by a screen showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on April 25. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Stocks
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks drop in worst month since July on Covid-19 lockdowns and China growth angst

  • The Hang Seng Index has lost 8.3 per cent in April, set for the worst month since July on China growth concerns, Covid lockdowns
  • The Shanghai Composite Index, Asia’s worst performing index, is facing the biggest sell-off since 2016: Bloomberg data

Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:19am, 29 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People passing by a screen showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on April 25. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
People passing by a screen showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on April 25. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE