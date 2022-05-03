Workers in protective suits keep watch on a street during a lockdown in Shanghai on April 16. Photo: Reuters
Is China readying a policy bazooka to rescue stock investors? Not this time, Swiss private bank says
- Official and private reports last month showed Chinese manufacturing contracted while consumption spending tanked
- Mainland stock markets lost US$1.7 trillion in market value in the first quarter, while losses in Hong Kong amounted to US$437 billion
