People passing by a board showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on April 25. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Chinese tech stocks tumble as insiders sell Meituan, JD Health while Hong Kong faces recession risks, higher rates

  • Non-executive director Neil Shen sold a chunk of his stake in Meituan late last month, according to stock exchange disclosure
  • Hong Kong’s economy shrank by deeper than expected 4 per cent last quarter amid curbs to contain the fifth wave of Covid-19 outbreak

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 1:15pm, 4 May, 2022

