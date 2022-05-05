A man walks past a display showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on March 15. Photo: AFP
Alibaba leads Hong Kong stock gains on bets China to boost support for Covid-hit economy while HSBC, lenders rise on rate outlook
- Alibaba leads turnaround in Thursday trading as more reports show China’s economy is hurting from Covid-19 lockdowns
- JD.com rallied after proposing a US$2 billion special dividend to holders of ordinary shares and American depositary units
