Containers stacked at the Lianyungang Port in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: Xinhua .
JPMorgan bank says bull run in commodities has legs as inflation, China lockdowns whipsaw stock investors
- JPMorgan Private Bank favours a basket of soft and hard commodities with prediction for 10-15 per cent upside over the next 12 months
- The mix of price drivers – from pullback in capital spending to supply-chain disruptions and war – may change but the trajectory will likely be sustainable
