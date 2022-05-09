A staff member takes a swab sample from a man for a Covid test in Shanghai. Mainland markets rose on Monday following measures to boost the economy. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai stocks hover at 10-day low as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warns about the employment situation
- Shanghai Composite Index erases gains to end morning session unchanged at 3,001.62
- BYD shares fall even after company denies allegations that pollution from its Changsha plant did not cause nosebleeds in children
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A staff member takes a swab sample from a man for a Covid test in Shanghai. Mainland markets rose on Monday following measures to boost the economy. Photo: Xinhua