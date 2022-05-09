With Chinese leaders showing no signs of easing lockdowns in their fight against Covid-19, stock market sentiment has taken a hit. Source: Bloomberg
With Chinese leaders showing no signs of easing lockdowns in their fight against Covid-19, stock market sentiment has taken a hit. Source: Bloomberg
A-shares
Business /  Markets

How China’s hardline zero-Covid approach is wreaking havoc on its US$9.6 trillion stock market

  • The Politburo Standing Committee’s stance indicates that the zero-Covid policy take precedence over economic growth, Saxo Markets strategist Redmond Wong says
  • The Shanghai Composite Index has slumped 17 per cent this year, making it the worst performer in Asia

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:06pm, 9 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
With Chinese leaders showing no signs of easing lockdowns in their fight against Covid-19, stock market sentiment has taken a hit. Source: Bloomberg
With Chinese leaders showing no signs of easing lockdowns in their fight against Covid-19, stock market sentiment has taken a hit. Source: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE