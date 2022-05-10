BlackRock has abandoned its bullish stance on China. Photo: Reuters
BlackRock ditches bullish call on Chinese stocks and bonds as Covid lockdowns take growing toll on economy
- China’s draconian Covid restrictions have resulted in lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities that are exerting a major drag on the economy
- The MSCI China Index has lost 28 per cent since the beginning of October, compared with a decline of 11 per cent in MSCI’s global benchmark
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
BlackRock has abandoned its bullish stance on China. Photo: Reuters