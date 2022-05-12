A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong. Photo: AP Photo
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong stocks fall as HKMA’s currency market intervention fuels fears of further capital outflow

  • Hang Seng Index falls 1 per cent in early trading, reversing gains made a day earlier
  • Tech stocks Alibaba, JD.com and NetEase weigh on the market

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 11:22am, 12 May, 2022

