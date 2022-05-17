JPMorgan’s reappraisal of Chinese tech companies’ prospects boosted shares on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
NetEase, JD.com lead Hong Kong stocks higher as JPMorgan turns positive on Chinese tech shares
- In a report, JPMorgan said uncertainty around technology stocks was starting to recede after a slew of recent regulatory announcements
- Market sentiment was also boosted by news that Shanghai, the mainland’s financial capital, plans to reopen in phases starting next month
