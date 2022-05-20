Hong Kong’s benchmark index was heading for its first weekly gain this month. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s benchmark index was heading for its first weekly gain this month. Photo: AFP
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks head for weekly gain as China cuts key interest rate to spur growth

  • Chinese banks cut the five-year loan prime rate (LPR), a reference for mortgage rates, to 4.45 per cent from 4.6 per cent
  • The cut has bolstered the case for more policy loosening ahead, after official data showed China’s economic activity contracted in April

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:04pm, 20 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s benchmark index was heading for its first weekly gain this month. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s benchmark index was heading for its first weekly gain this month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE