Pedestrians wearing protective masks pass an electronic screen displaying the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
SMIC, Orient Overseas included in Hang Seng Index revamp as compiler falls short of mid-2022 stocks expansion target
- The quarterly review broadens Hang Seng’s coverage to 69 stocks from the current 66
- While SMIC, Orient Overseas, Zhongsheng Group and Hongqiao Group will join the index from June 13, Apple supplier AAC Tech will be removed from the gauge
