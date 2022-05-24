A man walks past an electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong in March 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks slip as China slowdown dents tech earnings, BlackRock cuts view on market outlook
- Alibaba, Tencent, JD.com lead losses as Covid-induced lockdowns hit corporate earnings
- Money managers at BlackRock see more downside to China economy after downgrading views on local, developed market stocks
