An investor stands in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai last year. Photo: Reuters
An investor stands in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai last year. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks retreat as China counts economic pain amid stimulus calls while Alibaba, Baidu slip before earnings

  • Premier Li Keqiang says the Chinese economy in some aspects is in worse shape than when the pandemic first hit the nation in 2020
  • Alibaba and Baidu weaken before reporting their latest quarterly results as tech sector struggles to sustain a rebound from Wednesday

Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 1:06pm, 26 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An investor stands in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai last year. Photo: Reuters
An investor stands in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai last year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE