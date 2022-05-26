An investor stands in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai last year. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks retreat as China counts economic pain amid stimulus calls while Alibaba, Baidu slip before earnings
- Premier Li Keqiang says the Chinese economy in some aspects is in worse shape than when the pandemic first hit the nation in 2020
- Alibaba and Baidu weaken before reporting their latest quarterly results as tech sector struggles to sustain a rebound from Wednesday
