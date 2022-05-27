Chinese builder of Hong Kong nano flats sinks as debt burden feeds US$1.9 billion stock sell-off
- Stock slumped on resumption of trading in Hong Kong despite steps taken by the developer to meet its offshore bond obligations
- Debt rating slashed by Moody’s this month on refinancing risk, citing weakening liquidity and amount of debt coming due over the next 12 to 18 months
Jiayuan International, among early Chinese developers of shoe-box flats in Hong Kong, sank after the stock resumed trading in the city as concerns about debt repayment burden prolonged a billion-dollar sell-off this year.
The stock slumped 40 per cent to 35 HK cents at the close of Friday trading, taking the decline this year to about 87 per cent. The stock has lost US$1.86 billion in market value over the past 12 months since it reached its 2021’s peak on May 27 last year.
The slide came even as the developer said it was making arrangements to service the semi-annual coupon of US$12 million by May 30, within a 3o-day grace period, on a US$200 million 12 per cent bond due in October this year. It also confirmed having paid the interest on a US$175.7 million bond that was due in March this year.
Both junk-rated bonds have slumped in recent weeks to distressed about 20 and 30 US cents on the dollar, levels that typically indicate a high degree of default risk. The firm had 9.24 billion yuan (US$1.37 billion) of debt outstanding at the end of 2021, making up the bulk of its 13.1 billion yuan of borrowings, according to its annual report.
The cash crunch at Jiayuan, a mid-sized builder based in Nanjing in the eastern province of Jiangsu, is emblematic of the cracks in China’s housing market following a state-led clampdown on excessive borrowings.
The “three red lines” policy has deprived weak borrowers – from China Evergrande to Sunac and Fantasia Group – of funding lifelines, while forcing buyers to shun their projects for fear of delivery failures.
Moody’s Investors Service this month cut Jiayuan’s credit rating deeper into junk territory due to refinancing risk, citing its weakening liquidity and the amount of offshore bonds maturing in the next 12-18 months.
Jiayuan’s contracted sales crashed 48 per cent in April to 892 million yuan from a year earlier, according to its exchange filings. Sales for the January-April period amounted to 5.41 billion yuan, a 43 per cent slide from the same period last year, as the Covid-19 lockdowns shut showrooms and curbed big-ticket spending.
Before the pandemic, the developer made headlines in Hong Kong for its T-Plus housing project in Tuen Mun, a development with so-called micro or nano-sized flats as tiny as 128 square feet, compared with 134 square feet for a typical car parking bay.
Jiayuan’s troubles are compounded by concerns about the finances of its chairman and controlling shareholder Shum Tin Ching. The company said on May 22 that 1.348 million shares held by his investment vehicle Mingyuan Group Investment were forcibly sold by a broker for failure to meet margin calls.