Residents cross the road near the bund as day breaks on Wednesday, in Shanghai, where authorities took major steps toward reopening China’s largest city after a two-month Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: AP
Shanghai reopening: tech stocks in Hong Kong are worth a punt as China passes short-term peak Covid-19 pain, Alpine Macro says
- Chinese tech companies are likely trading at trough earnings with trough multiples, the research firm said in a report published on Tuesday
- The firm recommended a long position on the Hang Seng Tech Index, but cautioned that existing earnings expectations are “unrealistically benign”
