Children at The Bund, the embankment on the western bank of the Huangpu River in Shanghai on June 1, 2022. Photo: Xinhua.
Shanghai’s reopening amplifies calls to ‘buy-the-bottom’ in China’s stock market

  • A three-times leveraged China stock ETF saw a record volume surge Tuesday and Wednesday, almost six times the daily average
  • Data on Monday showed overseas investors snapped up US$2.5 billion of Shanghai and Shenzhen shares last month

Bloomberg

Updated: 1:28pm, 2 Jun, 2022

