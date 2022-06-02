Residents cross the road near the bund as day breaks on the first day of Shanghai reopening on June 1. Photo: AP
Goldman Sachs lists at least seven hurdles to a 20 per cent upside in China’s battered stocks amid market turbulence
- Goldman Sachs sees the MSCI China Index rising to 84 points by March next year from current level with a pick of 50 policy-boosting plays
- Investor conviction has waned due to zero-Covid policy, fanning downgrades in economic growth, corporate earnings and market ratings in some cases
