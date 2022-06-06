Residents walk on a blocked street in a residential area under a Covid-19 lockdown in the Jing’an district of Shanghai on June 3, 2022. Photo: AFP
Europe’s top money manager Amundi lends weight to Chinese stocks as market looks for sustained rebound
- Amundi sees room for constructive view on Chinese stocks as economy regains lost ground in second half
- Stocks in Hong Kong logged gains in May, reversing a multi-month slump triggered by Covid lockdown concerns
