Residents walk on a blocked street in a residential area under a Covid-19 lockdown in the Jing’an district of Shanghai on June 3, 2022. Photo: AFP
Residents walk on a blocked street in a residential area under a Covid-19 lockdown in the Jing’an district of Shanghai on June 3, 2022. Photo: AFP
Business /  Markets

Europe’s top money manager Amundi lends weight to Chinese stocks as market looks for sustained rebound

  • Amundi sees room for constructive view on Chinese stocks as economy regains lost ground in second half
  • Stocks in Hong Kong logged gains in May, reversing a multi-month slump triggered by Covid lockdown concerns

Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 8:49am, 6 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents walk on a blocked street in a residential area under a Covid-19 lockdown in the Jing’an district of Shanghai on June 3, 2022. Photo: AFP
Residents walk on a blocked street in a residential area under a Covid-19 lockdown in the Jing’an district of Shanghai on June 3, 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE