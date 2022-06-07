A showroom of electric cars belonging to Li Auto. Shutterstock Images
Chinese carmakers get V-sign from analysts as tax cuts seen reviving share prices, sales from April slump
- An index tracking Chinese autonomous and electric vehicles has surged 30 per cent from an April low as lockdowns fade, tax stimulus kicks in
- Money managers including DWS and BNP Paribas have added Xpeng, Nio shares in recent filings compiled by Bloomberg
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A showroom of electric cars belonging to Li Auto. Shutterstock Images