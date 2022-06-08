Volunteers pose for a picture during the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, on May 5, 2022. The city’s reopening should help internet, car and consumer stocks outperform in the near term, according to Julius Baer. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese tech stocks are either a good buy or a trap in market slump, investors say
- A 38 per cent rebound in Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong and New York is spicing up the market after a year-long regulatory crackdown
- Investors and analysts are challenged by regulatory unknowns and zero-Covid policy in gauging the market outlook
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Volunteers pose for a picture during the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, on May 5, 2022. The city’s reopening should help internet, car and consumer stocks outperform in the near term, according to Julius Baer. Photo: EPA-EFE