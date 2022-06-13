Stock bulls take a breather amid a regional sell-off in equities. Photo: Dickson Lee
Stock bulls take a breather amid a regional sell-off in equities. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks slide by most in 5 weeks with regional sell-off on China lockdown and Fed tightening concerns

  • The Hang Seng Index is headed for the biggest drop since May 6 as a rebound in Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong, mainland China revives lockdown concerns
  • The Federal Reserve is expected to tighten again this week to cool US inflation at 40-year high, after raising twice this year in the policy lift off

Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:40pm, 13 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Stock bulls take a breather amid a regional sell-off in equities. Photo: Dickson Lee
Stock bulls take a breather amid a regional sell-off in equities. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE