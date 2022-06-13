Stock bulls take a breather amid a regional sell-off in equities. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong stocks slide by most in 5 weeks with regional sell-off on China lockdown and Fed tightening concerns
- The Hang Seng Index is headed for the biggest drop since May 6 as a rebound in Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong, mainland China revives lockdown concerns
- The Federal Reserve is expected to tighten again this week to cool US inflation at 40-year high, after raising twice this year in the policy lift off
