A screen showing the Hang Seng Index chart outside a bank branch in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stocks slip as developers suffer while most Asian markets gain after Fed tightens policy by most since 1994
- Hang Seng Index weakens in early trading following the biggest rate hike in the US since 1994, while the HKMA follows with a similar increase in base rate
- Most Hong Kong developers decline in early trading as higher borrowing costs seen weakening property purchases
