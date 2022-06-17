The Bund Bull statue and a screen displaying a thank you message for healthcare workers in Shanghai on June 1 as the city emerges from a lockdown. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech stocks climb in Hong Kong while Asian markets languish as investors fret about Fed policy outlook, recession

  • Chinese stocks are burnishing their appeal as a shelter from global weakness as Fed tightening stokes recession concerns
  • Hang Seng Index has recouped 14 per cent of value since the mid-March mayhem as traders bet on China policy support

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 12:45pm, 17 Jun, 2022

